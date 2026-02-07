Von Allmen wins men's Olympic downhill gold, first of Games

BORMIO: Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen scorched to victory in the men's Olympic downhill in Bormio on Saturday, winning the first gold medal of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

Reigning world champion Von Allmen hit speeds of 145km/h (90mph) to clock a winning time of 1min 51.61sec down the testing Stelvio course.

The 24-year-old Swiss racer broke the hearts of the home nation hearts, finishing ahead of the Italian pair of Giovanni Franzoni, who was 0.20sec behind, and Dominik Paris (0.50).

Pre-race favourite Marco Odermatt, Von Allmen's Swiss teammate, could only finish fourth.

"At the moment it feels like a movie," Von Allmen said.

"My secret is to enjoy skiing! I was really relaxed in the morning and tried to keep the good feelings from the training and have fun skiing."

Alexis Monney was the first of the Swiss quartet to tackle the Stelvio, immediately taking the lead off Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger.

Then came Odermatt, the in-form Swiss who is the runaway World Cup overall leader with three downhill victories to his name this season.

He snatched provisional top spot in beautiful, sunny conditions, but could only watch with bated breath as his understudy took to the start hut.

Von Allmen was fast out of the blocks and duly took the lead, soaring more than 50 metres off one jump to gasps from the large crowd packed into the tribune and around one side of the finish area.

It was a truly majestic display of skiing by the low-crouching Von Allmen, who has won two World Cup downhills this season.

His performance ensured he became the fifth Swiss Olympic downhill champion since 1948 after Beat Feuz, Didier Defago, Pirmin Zurbriggen and Bernhard Russi.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the 2021 double speed world champion, was hot on their heels, but failed to bother the leading Swiss trio.