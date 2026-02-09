BWF had offered us Super 1000 event but preferred 750: BAI secretary

CHENNAI: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced a revamped 36-tournament world tour for 2027 to 2030. One of the notable changes as far as India is concerned was that the Syed Modi India International, a regular fixture on the calendar that enjoyed Super 300 status, was demoted to a Super 100 event. It goes without saying, it's a knock-back for shutters from the country, especially the up-and-coming youngsters who use that event to gain invaluable ranking points.
Moreover, the Guwahati and Odisha Masters — two Super 100 events — were also omitted from the new cycle. Apart from familiarity, these tournaments are cost-saver for youngsters, who have to cough up large sums of money while taking part in events that are held abroad.
The BWF, looking at the larger interest of the sport, had prudently made the decision after discussions with Badminton Association of India (BAI) officials. As per the new tournament structure, the number of tournaments have also been reduced at most levels in order to ensure that players get more time to recover.
One of the reasons behind that move, as per BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra, is the big rise in bidders in the latest cycle.
"In the last bidding process, just 36 or 38 countries had participated. This time it was 54 countries. BWF had this idea of giving a chance to other countries as well. Super 750, 500 are difficult for certain countries to conduct. BWF has a vision to spread the sport all over the world," Mishra said.
Interestingly, Mishra revealed that India were given the option to conduct a Super 1000 meet. BAI turned down the opportunity for now because of high expenses. Moreover, it's difficult for the youngsters, who are still looking to establish their names at the elite circuit, to get an entry into the event.
"They had offered us Super 1000. If we were interested, we'd have gotten 1000. But we denied it. As per the new cycle, it is a 11-day tournament — league-cum-knockout. It is highly expensive so we told them we'll continue with 750 for now," he said.
The BAI official also said that they'll be bidding for some key events in the new cycle. "In 2028-29, we want to bid for either Thomas & Uber Cup or the Sudirman Cup," he said.
The main focus for BAI at the moment is the World Championships, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in mid-August. It is going to be held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, a venue that came under the microscope due to concerns over playing conditions during the India Open in January. Mishra said all the stakeholders - SAI, sports ministry and the BAI - are working on the venue and he's confident that the event will be a success.
"The BWF, Sports ministry, BAI are 100 per cent confident. August will be a rainy season. Leakage problem is a possibility. There will be complete water-proofing, the toilets will be changed entirely. We have noted down all the concerns that came during the India Open."
Though not part of the BWF structure, India will continue to conduct the International Challenge events. It will be held in Mangalore and Hyderabad. That is also a big platform for youngsters to add to their skills and improve.