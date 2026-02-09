BWF had offered us Super 1000 event but preferred 750: BAI secretary

CHENNAI: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced a revamped 36-tournament world tour for 2027 to 2030. One of the notable changes as far as India is concerned was that the Syed Modi India International, a regular fixture on the calendar that enjoyed Super 300 status, was demoted to a Super 100 event. It goes without saying, it's a knock-back for shutters from the country, especially the up-and-coming youngsters who use that event to gain invaluable ranking points.

Moreover, the Guwahati and Odisha Masters — two Super 100 events — were also omitted from the new cycle. Apart from familiarity, these tournaments are cost-saver for youngsters, who have to cough up large sums of money while taking part in events that are held abroad.

The BWF, looking at the larger interest of the sport, had prudently made the decision after discussions with Badminton Association of India (BAI) officials. As per the new tournament structure, the number of tournaments have also been reduced at most levels in order to ensure that players get more time to recover.

One of the reasons behind that move, as per BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra, is the big rise in bidders in the latest cycle.

"In the last bidding process, just 36 or 38 countries had participated. This time it was 54 countries. BWF had this idea of giving a chance to other countries as well. Super 750, 500 are difficult for certain countries to conduct. BWF has a vision to spread the sport all over the world," Mishra said.