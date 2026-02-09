India Open stays as Super 750 but Syed Modi downgraded to 100

CHENNAI: Tougher competitions, longer schedule and more money would be highlight of Badminton World Federation's next competition calendar cycle. The India Open has maintained its Super 750 stature even as hygiene and playing conditions were questionable during this year's competition.
The revamped BWF Calendar has been released on Monday and with the new cycle starting from 2027 the number of competitions will see an increase in matches. With emphasis on TV production the number of matches will be double from 1,410 to approximately 3,000 across all BWF tournaments.
Some of the format would be expanded as well. The BWF said at the heart of this evolution is a revamped BWF World Tour, featuring 36 tournaments within a six-tier structure. There will be five Super 1000 events and the prize money pool will go up to US$26.9 million. The BWF will integrate Super 100 tournaments into the circuit as well.
"This new framework will serve as a premium stage for hosts, partners, stakeholders, media, players, and fans to connect, collaborate, and innovate, amplifying the global reach and prestige of the BWF World Tour," said the BWF.
According to the BWF, the five Super 1000s held across Asia and Europe will feature an expanded format. Singles events will include 48 players competing in group and then elimination rounds, while doubles events will follow a 32-pair knockout draw. Each tournament will take place over 11 days, spanning two weekends. All 1,095 matches from these Super 1000 tournaments will be broadcast globally.
This forms part of a wider uplift across the tour, with Super 750, Super 500, Super 300, and Super 100 tournaments to also deliver an increase in TV-produced matches. Together, these upgrades give the BWF a year-round platform that showcases top level badminton and ensures the sport’s elite quality remains central to every competition.
Major championships are likewise set for significant expansion. The BWF World Championships will adopt a group-stage format followed by knockout play, ensuring all competitors contest at least two matches. From 2027 onwards, the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals and BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will expand to more teams, delivering broader international representation and competitive diversity.
The events axed from the calendar are Super 100 events in Guwahati and Odisha introduced in 2023. The Syed Modi International, held in Lucknow in memory of Commonwealth Games champion Syed Modi, has been a World Tour Super 300 event since 2018.
BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "Our focus is on building a future-ready framework that drives sustainable growth and amplifies badminton's global reach. Together BWF and Infront are serving more drama, more opportunities for players, and a richer experience for fans and broadcasters alike."