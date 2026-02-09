India Open stays as Super 750 but Syed Modi downgraded to 100

CHENNAI: Tougher competitions, longer schedule and more money would be highlight of Badminton World Federation's next competition calendar cycle. The India Open has maintained its Super 750 stature even as hygiene and playing conditions were questionable during this year's competition.

The revamped BWF Calendar has been released on Monday and with the new cycle starting from 2027 the number of competitions will see an increase in matches. With emphasis on TV production the number of matches will be double from 1,410 to approximately 3,000 across all BWF tournaments.

Some of the format would be expanded as well. The BWF said at the heart of this evolution is a revamped BWF World Tour, featuring 36 tournaments within a six-tier structure. There will be five Super 1000 events and the prize money pool will go up to US$26.9 million. The BWF will integrate Super 100 tournaments into the circuit as well.

"This new framework will serve as a premium stage for hosts, partners, stakeholders, media, players, and fans to connect, collaborate, and innovate, amplifying the global reach and prestige of the BWF World Tour," said the BWF.

According to the BWF, the five Super 1000s held across Asia and Europe will feature an expanded format. Singles events will include 48 players competing in group and then elimination rounds, while doubles events will follow a 32-pair knockout draw. Each tournament will take place over 11 days, spanning two weekends. All 1,095 matches from these Super 1000 tournaments will be broadcast globally.