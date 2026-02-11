Chennai Open ATP: Top seed Clarke suffers first-round exit

CHENNAI: Singles top seed Jay Clarke suffered a first-round exit at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men’s International Tennis Championship 2026, currently underway at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, on Wednesday. However, the top two seeded pairs in doubles — Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha/Pruchya Isaro and Saketh Myneni/Siddhant Banthia — advanced to the quarter-finals.

Clarke, ranked No. 183 in the ATP rankings, broke Greece’s Ioannis Xilas early in the first set to take a 3-0 lead. But the 24-year-old Xilas struck back strongly, breaking serve and controlling the match to register a 6-4, 6-4 win. In another first-round singles match, Indian qualifier Aryan Lakshmanan (ATP No. 1824) competed strongly in the opening set before going down to Poland’s Maks Kasnikowski (ATP No. 419) 7-5, 6-2.

In second-round singles action, India’s Mukund Sasikumar won the first set before losing to Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Yevseyev was joined in the quarter-finals by second seed Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina, who defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Carboni 6-3, 6-4.