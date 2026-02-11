Chennai Open ATP: Top seed Clarke suffers first-round exit

CHENNAI: Singles top seed Jay Clarke suffered a first-round exit at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men’s International Tennis Championship 2026, currently underway at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, on Wednesday. However, the top two seeded pairs in doubles — Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha/Pruchya Isaro and Saketh Myneni/Siddhant Banthia — advanced to the quarter-finals.
Clarke, ranked No. 183 in the ATP rankings, broke Greece’s Ioannis Xilas early in the first set to take a 3-0 lead. But the 24-year-old Xilas struck back strongly, breaking serve and controlling the match to register a 6-4, 6-4 win. In another first-round singles match, Indian qualifier Aryan Lakshmanan (ATP No. 1824) competed strongly in the opening set before going down to Poland’s Maks Kasnikowski (ATP No. 419) 7-5, 6-2.
In second-round singles action, India’s Mukund Sasikumar won the first set before losing to Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Yevseyev was joined in the quarter-finals by second seed Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina, who defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Carboni 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, top seeds Poonacha/Isaro, who made their Grand Slam debut at last month’s Australian Open after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff, defeated Indian pair Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Digvijaypratap Singh 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last eight.
Second seeds Myneni/Banthia battled back from a set down to beat Yevseyev/Eric Vanshelboim 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 in the match tie-break to also reach the quarter-finals. Myneni is aiming to reach the final of the Chennai Open Challenger for the third consecutive year after winning the title in 2024 and finishing runner-up in 2025 (both times partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan).
Two other Indian pairs also advanced to the last eight. Wildcards Lohithaksha Bathrinath/Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam defeated fellow Indians Manas Dhamne/Atharva Sharma 6-3, 2-6, 10-8, while Ishaque Eqbal/Manish Sureshkumar overcame the Indo-British duo of Raghav Jaisinghani/Carl Holder 3-6, 6-1, 10-3. Second-round singles action will continue on Thursday with India No. 1 Sumit Nagal taking on big-serving Petr Bar Biryukov, while qualifier Sidharth Rawat faces Kasnikowski.
Results: Singles Main Draw First Round: Ioannis Xilas (GRE) def. [1] Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-4, 6-4; Maks Kasnikowski (POL) def. [Q] Aryan Lakshmanan (IND) 7-5, 6-2 Singles Main Draw Second Round: [2] Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) def. Lorenzo Carboni (ITA) 6-3, 6-4; Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) def. Mukund Sasikumar 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Doubles Main Draw First Round: [1] Pruchya Isaro (THA)/ Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) def. Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta (IND)/ Digvijaypratap Singh (IND) 6-4, 6-2 [2] Siddhant Banthia (IND) Saketh Myneni (IND) def. Eric Vanshelboim (UKR)/ Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 [WC] Lohithaksha Bathrinath/ (IND) Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (IND) def. Manas Dhamne (IND)/ Atharva Sharma (IND) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 Felix Gill (GBR)/ Alastair Gray (GBR) def. Francis Casey Alcantara (PHI)/ Adil Kalyanpur (IND) 6-2, 7-6 (5) Ishaque Eqbal (IND)/ Manish Sureshkumar (IND) def. [Alt] Carl Holder (GBR)/ Raghav Jaisinghani (IND) 3-6, 6-1, 10-3