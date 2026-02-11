WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026: Tricky draw for Indians

CHENNAI: Top Indian players looking to make it to the business end of the WTT Star Contender Chennai will have their task cut out as they were handed a rather tricky draw on Wednesday. Last edition semi-finalist Manav Thakkar, the experienced Sathiyan G and WTT Feeder Series Vadodara 2026 winner Manush Shah have received a bye in the opening round. Manav and Manush could face off against each other in the round of 16 if they both clear their second round hurdle. 10th seed Sathiyan is also in the same quarter as Manav and Manush and could face compatriot Harmeet Desai in the pre-quarters if the latter could get past eighth seed Eduard Ionescu of Romania in the second round.

Even Sathiyan’s passage to the Round of 16 isn’t a smooth one, with the Indian likely to face former world top-10 singles player and current world no.1 mixed doubles player Lim Jonghoon of Korea Republic, who opens his campaign against a qualifier.

If the four Indians do keep their date in the pre-quarterfinals, India will then be assured of at least one semi-final spot in men’s singles.

Meanwhile, national Champion Diya Chitale will open her campaign against Anusha Kutumbale with sixth seed Hitomi Sato of Japan awaiting her in round two.