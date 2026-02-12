WTT Star Contender 2026: Manush-Diya survive scare

CHENNAI: India’s top mixed doubles combination of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale kept their nerves in the decider to pack off Korea’s Republic’s Oh Seunghwan and Kim Seongjin to reach the quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here on Thursday.

The top seeded Indian combination, who recently won the WTT Contender Muscat 2026, were pushed to the brink by the Korean qualifiers as they saved three match points before the home favourites emerged victorious 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10) in 42 minutes.

They will now face Indian wild cards Payas Jain and Syndrela Das, who defeated Kazakhstan’s Iskender Kharki and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in their first round clash.