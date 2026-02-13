A small army keeps the Milan Cortina Games running smoothly. These three women are seasoned veterans

MILAN: A small army keeps every Olympics running around the clock. At the Milan Cortina Winter Games, some of them are seasoned veterans dating back 20 years.

About 18,000 volunteers are spread out across northern Italy, blanketing the venues in a sea of navy blue uniforms.

The Associated Press this week interviewed three Italian women who are volunteering in Milan. Two of them volunteered for the 2006 Turin Games — Italy's second time hosting the Winter Olympics — and the third worked for its local organizing committee.

An example for her daughters

Cristina Romagnoli traded her Italian heritage to be Irish for a few weeks in 2006. As a volunteer in the Alps west of Turin, she was assigned to Ireland's athletes.

"We were supporting the team almost 24 hours a day, and to thank the work of the volunteers they even invited us to parade with them during the closing ceremony," she said.

Romagnoli, then 25, has few photos from those Games — a time before iPhones — but treasures her pins, volunteer guide book and lunch vouchers as souvenirs.

When the Milan Cortina Olympics were announced, she was ready for round two. In Milan, where she's from, she's volunteering at the short track speedskatingvenue.

"We might help them with their clothes, or with the maintenance of the arena's protection cushions," she said. "It is about giving our availability and support for the whole competition, for any need there might be either during the game and during the training sessions as well."

Romagnoli, now 45, is ready for her daughters, 10 and 11, to take the torch next.

"I wanted them to breathe what is really the Olympic spirit, the Olympic sports values," she said. "I hope that when they will have the right age to participate, they will do it either in my place or together with me."