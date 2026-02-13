Finally, ISL begins from Saturday

CHENNAI: After months of speculations, drama and uncertainty, Indian football finally has something to look forward to. The much-anticipated Indian Super League is set to begin from Saturday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is organising the 2025-26 season on their own and hoping to give some wind to the beleagured league.

However, they will have a broadcasters though for a meagre amount compared to the last deal. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to play Kerala Blasters at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) to begin the truncated 91-match league on Saturday. Fourteen clubs will play 13 matches against each other till May 17.

Most of the clubs will have new-look squads, due to player exits last year because of prolonged delay in the starts of the league. While the defending champions Bagan did not lose out on their core players from last year, their opponent Kerala lost fan-favourite forwards Adrian Luna and Noah Sadaoui on loan deals.

The 2025 finalists, Bengaluru FC, lost Gerard Zaragoza to a Greek outfit, and a few of their foreign players. Another club, North East United lost their premier goalscorer in Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Even FC Goa also lost key foreign players like David Timor, Javi Siverio, Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera.

The players presently playing their trades at the clubs also had to face wage cuts due to little cash flow. Clubs, too have suffered with net-negative finances, sponsor pull-outs and operational crunch.