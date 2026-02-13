Indian top medal standings at Asian Shooting Championship

As expected, India finished on top at the Asian Shooting Championships on Friday. On the concluding day of the event, the hosts added six gold, three silver and four bronze on the final day of competitions to establish their commanding position in the continent.

Indian shooters swept the podium in 25m center fire pistol and 25m pistol junior events while also adding three medals in the 50m pifle prone women senior and junior events. They also added four gold medals in the team events to end the championship on a high note.

In 25m center fire, Amanpreet Singh clinched gold with a final score of 589-24x over precision and rapid stage. Olympian Gurpreet Singh won silver with a score of 584-20x and Ankur Goel won the bronze with a score of 570-11x. The trio also combined to win the team gold.

Suraj Sharma continued his fine start to the year by winning gold in the 25m pistol junior event with a score of 585-25x while Mukesh Nelavalli secured another medal in the championship, this time a silver after shooting 582-21x. Deaflympics medallist Abhinav Deshwal won bronze with a score of 573-17x. The trio also won the team gold in the event.

In the 50m rifle prone event, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra won silver with a score of 623.2 while 2010 World Champion, Tejaswani Sawant won an excellent bronze, five years after she won an international medal. Yelizaveta Bezrukova of Kazakhstan won gold. Sift and Tejaswani along with Manini Kaushik combined to win team gold for India.

In the junior category Dhavalika Devi Nyamurus secured a bronze medal with a score of 614.1, Kazak shooters Tomiris Amanova and Darya Ponomarenko won gold and silver respectively. The trio of Prachi Gaikwad, Anuskha Thokur and Devi combined to win the team gold.