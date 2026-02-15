Bengaluru FC start season with win against Delhi

Benglauru/Jamshedpur:

Though Bengaluru FC has had to endure some tough times during the build-up to the delayed Indian Super League, they ensured there was no hiccup in their first match of the season on Sunday. At their home ground in Kanteerava Stadium, the Blues has had some interesting moments before securing a 2-0 win against Sporting Club Delhi.

It couldn't have been sweeter for their fans as veteran striker Sunil Chhetri found the net in the season opener.

A goal in each half from N Sivasakthi and Chhetri secured the win. After champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and Jamshedpur FC earlier in the day, Bengaluru is the third team to win their opening encounter.

The hosts had a lively start to the match with both Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to score inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi’s half, and with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside, which went just wide of the post. In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right, which was met by Ashique at the far post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.

Delhi grew into the game and made it more difficult for Bengaluru to create chances as they defended their own box well. But Bengaluru pressed on.