Bengaluru FC start season with win against Delhi

Benglauru/Jamshedpur:
Though Bengaluru FC has had to endure some tough times during the build-up to the delayed Indian Super League, they ensured there was no hiccup in their first match of the season on Sunday. At their home ground in Kanteerava Stadium, the Blues has had some interesting moments before securing a 2-0 win against Sporting Club Delhi.
It couldn't have been sweeter for their fans as veteran striker Sunil Chhetri found the net in the season opener.
A goal in each half from N Sivasakthi and Chhetri secured the win. After champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and Jamshedpur FC earlier in the day, Bengaluru is the third team to win their opening encounter.
The hosts had a lively start to the match with both Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to score inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi’s half, and with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside, which went just wide of the post. In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right, which was met by Ashique at the far post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.
Delhi grew into the game and made it more difficult for Bengaluru to create chances as they defended their own box well. But Bengaluru pressed on.
Talal strike gives Jamshedpur three points against Mohammedan
Jamshedpur FC began their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club, here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. An early strike from Madih Talal in the ninth minute proved decisive as Owen Coyle’s side began their campaign at the “Furnace” with a win. The 28-year-old was named Player of the Match for his efforts.
Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle named Albino Gomes between the sticks, with captain Stephen Eze marshalling the defence alongside Pratik Chowdhary, Nikhil Barla and Mark Zothanpuia. In midfield, Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, and Talal were tasked with controlling the proceedings, while Sanan Mohammed and Ritwik Kumar Das supported Raphael Messi Bouli in attack.
Mohammedan Sporting head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, overseeing the league’s first all-Indian squad in ISL history, started with Subhajit Bhattacharjee in goal behind a backline of Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei, captain Gaurav Bora, Sajad Hussain Parray and Hira Mondal. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalthankima, Tangva Ragui and Mahitosh Roy featured in midfield, with Thokchom Adison Singh and F Lalremsanga leading the line.
The hosts began with purpose and intensity. Inside three minutes, Messi Bouli fired over from the centre of the box after being set up by Talal. Moments later, Talal himself rose to meet a cross from Sanan, but headed just over the bar.
RESULTS: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Madih Talal 9’) bt Mohammedan Sporting Club 0; Bengaluru FC 2 (Sivasakthi 45’+1, Chhetri 91’+2) Sporting Club Delhi 0
SOURCE: ISL