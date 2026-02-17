Hardik Singh named India captain for FIH Pro League Hobart leg as Harmanpreet opts out

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Hobart from February 20 to 25, after regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh opted out due to “personal reasons”.

The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

India come into the Hobart leg after a disappointing outing in the Rourkela phase, where they lost all four matches, including a 0-8 defeat against Argentina.

“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela, where the results didn’t go our way, we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements,” head coach Craig Fulton said.

Hardik, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will lead a squad that includes several youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who made their senior international debuts during the Rourkela leg.

“Harmanpreet Singh will not be part of the squad due to personal reasons,” Hockey India said in a statement.

A source close to the player said the seasoned campaigner will miss the matches as he is expecting his second child with wife Amandeep Kaur.