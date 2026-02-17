Hardik Singh named India captain for FIH Pro League Hobart leg as Harmanpreet opts out

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Hobart from February 20 to 25, after regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh opted out due to “personal reasons”.
The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.
India come into the Hobart leg after a disappointing outing in the Rourkela phase, where they lost all four matches, including a 0-8 defeat against Argentina.
“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela, where the results didn’t go our way, we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements,” head coach Craig Fulton said.
Hardik, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will lead a squad that includes several youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, who made their senior international debuts during the Rourkela leg.
“Harmanpreet Singh will not be part of the squad due to personal reasons,” Hockey India said in a statement.
A source close to the player said the seasoned campaigner will miss the matches as he is expecting his second child with wife Amandeep Kaur.
Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar will share the goalkeeping responsibilities, with Mohith replacing Pawan, who featured in the Rourkela leg.
The defence will be anchored by experienced players Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Sumit, alongside youngsters Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach and Poovanna Chandura Boby.
The midfield will feature Hardik, Sanjay, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Raj Kumar Pal, supported by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Vishnu Kant Singh.
The forward line will be led by Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra, with striker Maninder Singh returning to the side after last featuring in the FIH Pro League in the 2023-24 season. Angad Bir Singh, who made his senior debut last year, also returns for his first international tour, while youngsters Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage complete the attacking unit.
“Going into the Hobart leg, we’re aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games,” Fulton said.
India’s squad
Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.
Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal.
Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh.