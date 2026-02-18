Chennaiyin set for tough ISL test against Mumbai City

CHENNAI: After a long delay in the start of the Indian Super League (ISL), two-time winners Chennaiyin FC are eager to make most out of little preparation for this season. Clubs had suffered financially due to the impasse, and were forced to suspend operations and Chennaiyin was one of them. After the announcement of the kickoff date (February 14), clubs last month hurried their preparations as time was limited and tried to make the most of out of the time they had in hand.

New head coach Clifford Miranda felt that the time allotted to prepare for a gruelling season may not be enough. "Four weeks is never enough, especially if you have had a lay-off of more than nine months. It's very, very difficult. So nine times four (weeks) is 36 weeks off. Without the team, it's very, very difficult. And you cannot compensate that in four weeks. But we tried. Of course, we are not at our optimum condition. But we have tried to accommodate and try to adapt to the situation," he told on Wednesday.

He had earlier pointed out the same problem when CFC were playing their first competitive match last year, in the group stage of the AIFF Super Cup. The club had to play three matches in the span of six days that too with little to no pre-season. The club then failed to get out of the group stage of the knockout tournament.