FC Goa earn first victory of ISL against Mohammedan Sporting

Though playing away from home, it was a comfortable win for FC Goa on Friday. With this the Goa outfit managed to secure their first victory of this season's Indian Super League against Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata.
The win also propelled the team to the top of the table with four points from two matches, while Mohammedan are yet to score their first after their first two games.
Pol Moreno opened the scoring in the 4th minute, and their advantage was doubled in the 32nd through a Dejan Dražić penalty as The Gaurs went into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Pol Moreno was adjudged the Player of the Match.
FC Goa struck early, as Dražić’s out-swinging corner found Moreno unmarked inside the area. The defender powered a header past Subhajit Bhattacharjee, leaving the Mohammedan goalkeeper with no chance.
Goa nearly doubled their advantage moments later with another sweeping move. Brison Fernandes, left completely unmarked inside the area, met Boris Singh’s cross with a diving header that beat the goalkeeper, but crashed back into play off the upright. The visitors dictated the tempo through their dominance in midfield, controlling possession, but Mohammedan remained a threat on the break, using swift counter-attacks to unsettle the Goa backline.
Chances continued to fall Goa’s way, with Nemil drawing a sharp save from the goalkeeper with a well-directed header after finding himself free at the far post. Minutes later, Brison Fernandes failed to keep his effort down after being teed up by Moreno’s knockdown from a set-piece.
Mohammedan fashioned their best chance of the game in the 72nd minute. A clever backheel from Fardin Ali Molla released substitute Lalthankima down the left, and the winger skipped past Sandesh Jhingan before driving into the box. His cutback found Mahitosh Roy, whose effort from close range was saved brilliantly by Hrithik Tiwari. The rebound fell invitingly to Makan Winkle Chothe, who was only six yards out, but could only blaze his shot over the crossbar.
In the end, the two-goal cushion proved sufficient as FC Goa secured their first win of the season and walked away with the three points.
Mohammedan SC 0 FC Goa 2 (Pol Moreno 4’, Dejan Dražić 32’ p)