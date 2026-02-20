FC Goa earn first victory of ISL against Mohammedan Sporting

Though playing away from home, it was a comfortable win for FC Goa on Friday. With this the Goa outfit managed to secure their first victory of this season's Indian Super League against Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata.

The win also propelled the team to the top of the table with four points from two matches, while Mohammedan are yet to score their first after their first two games.

Pol Moreno opened the scoring in the 4th minute, and their advantage was doubled in the 32nd through a Dejan Dražić penalty as The Gaurs went into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Pol Moreno was adjudged the Player of the Match.

FC Goa struck early, as Dražić’s out-swinging corner found Moreno unmarked inside the area. The defender powered a header past Subhajit Bhattacharjee, leaving the Mohammedan goalkeeper with no chance.

Goa nearly doubled their advantage moments later with another sweeping move. Brison Fernandes, left completely unmarked inside the area, met Boris Singh’s cross with a diving header that beat the goalkeeper, but crashed back into play off the upright. The visitors dictated the tempo through their dominance in midfield, controlling possession, but Mohammedan remained a threat on the break, using swift counter-attacks to unsettle the Goa backline.