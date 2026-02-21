FIH Pro League: India's losing streak continues, this time go down to Spain

In another setback to the India, Spain beat them in the first match of the FIH Men's Pro League match in Hobart, Australia on Saturday. After an abysmal Rourkela leg, where they team lost all their matches against Belgium and Argentina, Hobart was supposed to give team an opportunity to make a comeback, at least with a draw against Spain. Even that eluded the team that lacked creativity in attack and mid-field seemed shaky. India's losing streak continued in Australia as well.

Without its captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh led side's defence too seemed shaky at times. Overall there seemed to be lack of clarity in their approach which cannot solely be attributed to transition. Even though young players are in the team, the way India are playing at the moment, deeper issues seem to be plaguing them. Ignacio Abajo (6th minute) and Ignacio Cobos (36th) goals were enough for the Spanish team.

India play Australia next.

Though there were quick passing and the team was trying to control possession, Spain's attack in the counter proved a handful. Abajo deflected the ball through one such move.

According to FIH, Spain enjoyed 23 circle penetrations and seven penalty corners to India’s nine penetrations and a solitary PC and India’s defence held firm against a flurry of penalty corners to keep their hopes alive heading into the final quarter. However, the two goals proved decisive in the end. India head coach Craig Fulton and the team are under pressure to perform and there is a growing belief that Hockey India might be forced to take some decisive steps to stem the slide.

India 0 - 2 Spain

Player of the match: Xavier Gispert (ESP)