Vaishnavi's dream run ends as Vandewinkel wins W100 title

BENGALURU: Belgium’s rising force Hanne Vandewinkel delivered a masterclass as the World No. 124 cruised past wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar 6-0, 6-1 to clinch the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open W100 in Bengaluru.

Ranked No. 690, the 21-year-old, who has trained under former World No. 1 Rohan Bopanna, was playing the biggest match of her career. And it showed as she could not match Vandewinkel’s poise, precision, and relentless consistency. With the strong hold at the baseline shots and clear return, the Belgian dictated the tempo throughout the game.

Adkar showed glimpses of promise in the third game of the second set, striking a couple of winners to hold serve for the first time. She then earned three break points in the fourth game as Vandewinkel briefly faltered. However, the Belgian adjusted with sharp tactical awareness, mixing up her returns and cleverly changing angles to throw Adkar off balance.