From Vonn's crash to curling 'cheats': 10 memorable moments from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

MILAN: With 116 medal events over 16 days spread across northern Italy, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics delivered many unforgettable moments. Here are 10 of the biggest, from heartbreak to triumph.

Lindsey Vonn’s gut-wrenching crash

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic story was supposed to be one of redemption. She came out of retirement at age 41, battled a torn ACL in her left knee days before competition, and was ready to conquer the downhill. Instead she got hooked on a gate 13 seconds into her run, resulting in a terrifying crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

After receiving treatment for about a week in Italy for a complex tibia fracture, Vonn flew back to the U.S. She’s had at least four surgeries.

Her skis did not release during the crash, raising safety issues among the skiing circuit.

Klaebo's historic gold medal sweep

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, heavy is the neck that wears all of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s gold medals.

The Norwegian won all six gold medals in the men’s cross-country competition, setting a new record for most golds at a single Winter Olympics.

The previous record was set by American speed skater Eric Heiden with five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

Norway dominated the Olympics overall, leading the medal count with 41. They chalk it up to their way of life.

The fall of Ilia Malinin

The overwhelming favorite to win gold in men’s figure skating, Ilia Malinin fell twice in his free skate program. The falls sent him tumbling from first place all the way off the podium.

“Honestly, yeah, I was not expecting that,” Malinin said. “I felt going into this competition I was so ready. I just felt ready going on that ice. I think maybe that might have been the reason, is I was too confident it was going to go well.”