Indian wrestling: Six wrestlers suspended for forging birth certificates

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India on Monday suspended six wrestlers for two years for forging documents to compete in 2026 Federation Cup and other tournaments. The suspended wrestlers were representing Chandigarh in the tournaments. Apart from suspending the wrestlers, the WFI has also directed the state unit in question to ensure strict verification of documents in future to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

As per the order issued by the WFI on Monday, freestyle wrestlers Deepak Kumar (65kg), Akash (74kg), Hari (125kg) and Mohit Deshwal (79kg) apart from Yatin and Dixit Chauhan were suspended for forging birth certificates.

"It has been observed that certain wrestlers representing Chandigarh UT submitted birth certificates for participation in the 2026 Federation Cup (Senior) held at Dhasna (Ghaziabad) from 12th to 14th February 2026 and other wrestling tournaments. The birth certificates submitted by the concerned wrestlers were forwarded for verification to the Office of the Director, Health & Family Welfare, Chandigarh. Upon verification, it has been officially confirmed that the following birth certificates are fake/forged," read the WFI's order.

The federation through the order said submission of fake certificates amounts to forgery and undermines the integrity of the sport. "The submission of forged documents for the purpose of participation in a national level competition is a serious act of misconduct and amounts to forgery and misrepresentation. Such unethical and illegal actions undermine the integrity of the sport and bring disrepute to the wrestling community," added the order. The WFI also declared participation of these wrestlers null and void.