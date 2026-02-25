FIH Pro League: India stun Australia in shoot-out to record first win

Though it has come during shootout, but India will not mind at all. After six losses and a draw in the last seven FIH Pro League matches, India finally won a against Australia in shootout after 1-1 draw in regulation time. For the first time, India looked more organised in the middle and errors were less than what they had encountered in the last Rourkeal leg.

After drawing in regulation time against Spain before losing on Tuesday, India needed some kind of a victory to boost their chances of climbing up the world ranking ladder. India are right now eighth.

The battle on the turf was almost equal in the first two quarters but as the clock ticked towards the 60-minute India once again seemed shaky. However, they did not let fatigue take control of the game. It

Australia took the lead in the 49th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Jeremy Hayward. India jumped back through Shilanand Lakra (51st) who scored a fine field goal two minutes later.

In the shoot-out, Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh scored for India, while Australia's lone goal was scored by Hayward. India custodian Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli denied Australia three times in the shoot-out to help them claim the bonus point.

The first quarter was a tight contest between the two sides.

While Australia were dominating possession, India were resilient with their defence and attacked well on the counter. India goalkeeper Mohith made a couple crucial saves to protect his goal early on. India won their first penalty corner in the 11th minute.

India are currently placed eighth in the nine-team competition with just four points from eight matches. India will next play against the Netherlands and Germany in the Rotterdam leg.

