Chanmari, Gokulam Kerala begin with a stalemate

Chanmari Football Club may be promoted to the Indian Football League, but the way they played against Gokulam FC, they did show some spunk. In the end the scoreline of 0-0 suggested so but the match was peppered with some misses and slow passing.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Chanmari fielded an all-India line-up comprising players entirely from Mizoram. Promoting home players have been their moto. On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Derick Pereira preferred experience players.

Though Gokulam Kerala controlled the proceedings, dominating possession and showing greater attacking intent, they failed to make a mark. However, the first real chance of the match fell to the home side, with Joel Lalramengmawia glancing his header over the crossbar from a long throw delivered into the penalty area.

The visitors won five corner kicks during the first half and came closest to scoring as well when John Kennedy rose to meet the delivery, but his header struck the post and rebounded back in play. Mirjalol Kasimov reacted quickly to put the ball back into the box, finding Francisco Borges, whose effort was eventually blocked by the defence.

The home side looked comfortable defending deep and relied on counter-attack. The chemistry between the players was evident in their slick one-touch passing and their awareness of each other’s positioning on the field.