Hockey India League: Princedeep, the hero as hosts Dragons win

CHENNAI: Hosts Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons opened their Hockey India League 2026 campaign in dramatic fashion, edging out Hyderabad Toofans 4-2 in a shootout after an tightly contested 3-3 draw at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh emerged as the hero of the night, as he saved the decisive penalty off Talwinder Singh to guide the team home.

In the shootout, Nathan Ephraums converted confidently before Blake Govers' audacious 360-degree effort left the Hyderabad goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg with no chance. Uttam Singh and Mohammed Raheel also found the target. For Hyderabad, Arshdeep Singh opened by getting a penalty stroke which Zachary Wallace converted without any fuss, before scoring his own for a brace. But attempts by Michel Struthoff and Talwinder Singh were kept out by Princedeep, who emerged as the hero on the night.