PWL Auction: U23 World Champ Sujeet shines with highest bid

UP Dominators added to their roster with Nisha Dahiya in women’s 62 kg at the base price and Rahul Dalal in men’s 57 kg, while Tigers of Mumbai Dangal did not register any picks in the second round. Wrestlers have been classified into four categories A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C — with base prices set at ₹18 lakh, ₹12 lakh, ₹8 lakh, and ₹3 lakh respectively. The league is operating with a total purse of ₹12 crore, with each of the six franchises allocated ₹2 crore to build squads competing across nine weight categories — five men’s and four women’s.

Each team must assemble a squad of nine to twelve wrestlers, including four overseas athletes (two men and two women), while mandatorily featuring at least one Category C wrestler.