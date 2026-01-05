Former world billiards champion and current India chief coach Manoj Kothari dies at 67

KOLKATA: Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, one of the most influential figures in Indian cue sports, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a family member said. He was 67.

He is survived by his wife, son Sourav Kothari -- also a former world billiards champion -- and daughter Shreya Kothari.

Kothari, the current chief national coach, was being treated at a Tirunelveli hospital for more than a week and suffered a cardiac arrest around 7.30 am, the family member said.

His cremation took place on Monday evening near Tirunelveli.

Long before Sourav etched his name among India's modern greats in cue sports, the foundations of that legacy were laid by Kothari, himself a former world champion and a towering personality in Indian billiards for more than three decades.

Kothari rose to global prominence after winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a title that placed him firmly among the elite of the sport and marked India's growing stature on the world billiards map.

He added another major international title in 1997, when he won the World Doubles Billiards Championship, underlining his versatility and longevity at the highest level.

Post his playing career, Kothari played a defining role in shaping Indian cue sports as a coach and mentor.

He served as the chief coach of the Indian billiards team from 2011, a position he held for over a decade, overseeing multiple world titles and guiding several generations of players through international competition.

His influence was most visible in the career of Sourav, who grew up in a household steeped in cue sports.

Kothari's role went far beyond that of a parent.