Tamil Nadu cagers continue winning run in senior national championship

CHENNAI: India's power forward-centre from Tamil Nadu Aravind Annadurai stressed the need of a professional league in the country to play with foreigners, in a bid to improve their preparations for big assignments.
"Only when the league (India Basketball League) begins, only then we get to play with and against the foreigners. Compared to Indians, they are physically tough. When such players come, then we would be both physically and mentally ready," he told on the sidelines of the
inauguration of the Senior National Basketball Championship here on Monday.
The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) officials have reiterated that the league is set to begin this year. As part of the preparations, regional tryouts have been conducted. The number of teams and the player count, are yet to be announced.
"What is important for the national team is that the league will begin, and for that, this senior national meet will be important," added the hooper. Tamil Nadu, who come in as defending national champions, began their title defence by beating Rajasthan 101-68, followed by a 100-48 win over Gujarat here on Monday. "We are trying to go game by game. We expect to win them. We have been preparing for this for 2-3 months," he said.
Select results: Men: Group A: TN 100 bt Gujarat 48; Karnataka 94 bt Services 75. Group B: Railways 96 bt Uttar Pradesh 70; Delhi 94 bt Chandigarh 82; Women:Group A Tamil Nadu 101 bt West Bengal 33; Railways 98 bt Karnataka 65.