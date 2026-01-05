Tamil Nadu cagers continue winning run in senior national championship

CHENNAI: India's power forward-centre from Tamil Nadu Aravind Annadurai stressed the need of a professional league in the country to play with foreigners, in a bid to improve their preparations for big assignments.

"Only when the league (India Basketball League) begins, only then we get to play with and against the foreigners. Compared to Indians, they are physically tough. When such players come, then we would be both physically and mentally ready," he told on the sidelines of the

inauguration of the Senior National Basketball Championship here on Monday.