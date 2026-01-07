Ensured there are no procedural lapses in our decision: Chaubey after ISL start announcement

CHENNAI: After months of uncertainty, multiple court hearings and several meetings, the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to begin on February 14. The clubs who were reluctant to play suddenly had a change of heart and have decided to complete the 91 matches they are slotted to play in single home and away basis this truncated season. What seems interesting that the ISL was supposed to be played between 13 clubs but with Odisha FC joining the fray, the number went up the 14. This was possible after a meeting between the sports ministry and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ISL clubs. The ISL will run by a board.

One man sounded much more relaxed and relieved is AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, who has had sleepless nights ever since the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial arm of AIFF in charge of conducting ISL, did not want to extend the Master Right Agreement (MRA) due to various reasons. The contract ended in December 8 last year.

Chaubey spoke from Delhi about how the AIFF managed to convince the club through dialogue. Of course, the sports ministry had also done their bit. The season will be until June 15, but he felt that it depends on how the fixtures are going to be set, so it can be finished before that.

The AIFF chief elaborated on what went into the final strides towards the finish line. "You must be aware that since we had our annual general meeting on December 20 and the constitution has few articles that caused hindrances for bidders to take the Request for Proposal (RFP) even though four prospective bidders participated and raised 234 questions," he said. "People who are following football, they know where the challenges are. Having said this, in the general body, I have proposed a nine-member AIFF-ISL coordination committee, which had five members from clubs and four from the AIFF. We wanted to give clubs a majority say on this discussion and that was mandated until December 29," he explained.