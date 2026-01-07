Lakshya Sen to face Ayush in India Open first round; Sindhu up against Linh Nguyen

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttlers have been handed a tricky draw at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament here later this month, with former world champion PV Sindhu set to face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen, against whom she had lost twice recently, in the women's singles first round.

Lakshya Sen, the 2022 champion, will open campaign against the talented Ayush Shetty in an all-Indian clash.

The tournament, one of the most prestigious events on the BWF World Tour, will be played from January 13 to 18 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The event will be a dress rehearsal for the BWF World Championships to be held at the same venue in August.

From an Indian perspective, Sen's clash with former world junior bronze medallist Shetty will ensure that only three of the four Indian men's singles players in the fray can progress to the second round.

The winner of this all-Indian clash will then face either fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei or Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Among the other Indian singles players, former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Chinese-Taipei's 2024 Thomas Cup bronze medal-winning team member and world No.12 Lin Chun-Yi, with a possible second-round clash against Christo Popov.