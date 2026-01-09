Nihal Sarin clinches Tata Steel Chess Rapid title, Vishy Anand finishes half a point behind in second place

KOLKATA: Young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin emerged champion at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Friday, clinching the Rapid title just a day after the passing of his maternal grandfather, who had introduced him to the sport.

Nihal sealed the 'Open' title in Round 9 with a calm draw against five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The result confirmed the 21-year-old Nihal's first-place finish with 6.5 points.

Anand took the second spot with six points, while Arjun Erigaisi, a double bronze medallist at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha recently, completed the podium with five points.

"Yesterday night I got the news that my maternal grandfather who taught me chess had passed away. I would like to dedicate this tournament victory to him," Nihal said.

In the women's section, Russia's Kateryna Lagno emerged victorious with 6.5 points following a commanding performance.

Aleksandra Goryachkina, also from Russia, took the second spot with five points, while Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh (4.5 points) finished with a bronze.

Earlier in Round 7 -- Day 3's opening round --, former World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin scored his first win in the event by converting a material advantage against China's Wei Yi.

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi held Anand to a draw despite enjoying an extra pawn, while American GM Hans Niemann capitalised on inaccuracies in a double bishop endgame to defeat Aravindh Chithambaram.

Nihal and R Praggnanandhaa battled all the way down to bare kings before agreeing to a draw.