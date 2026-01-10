Nikhat, Lovlina win gold at senior nationals

CHENNAI: The final in the 50-55kg weight category had its share of hype before the starting bell. In the end though it was up and coming star Jadumani Singh who got the better of the Pawan Bartwal 5-0 to clinch his maiden Senior Boxing National title at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. Telangana's two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen packed off Nitu of Haryana by an identical margin in the women's 48-51kg final. Even Lovlina Borgohain was champ in her category.

SSCB topped the overall standings with 12 gold medals in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida on Saturday. SSCB won nine of them in men and three in women category.

This was the first time that the men and women National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue.

A few minutes later SSCB's Aditya Pratap (men's 60-65kg) got the better of Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal 3:2 while Ankush (men's 75-80kg) defeated Malsawmtluanga to bag their maiden senior national titles.

In the women's section, SSCB's Preeti (51-54kg) and Pranjal Yadav (60-65kg) and Railway's Priya (57-60kg) and Alfiyan Khan (80+kg) bagged their first-ever senior national gold medals. Meanwhile, world champion Minakshi established her supremacy on the women's 45-48kg weight category with a 5:0 win over Manju Rani of RSPB.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 70-75kg) defeated Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom of Railways to win the gold medal.