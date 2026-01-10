SG Pipers edge past Shrachi Bengal to Women's HIL title

In a pulsating final of the Women's Hockey India League, SG Pipers edged past Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in a shootout after a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time in Ranchi.

On Saturday, SG Pipers, who has had a very successful campaign, began the final with purpose, pressing high and forcing early circle entries in the opening quarter. Ishika and Juana Castellaro were lively in attack, while the Pipers’ midfield worked aggressively to deny the Tigers time and space. Despite sustained pressure and multiple attacking forays, the opening quarter ended goalless.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers struck first in the second quarter through Lalremsiami, converting a well-worked move to take the lead. SG Pipers responded positively, maintaining composure and continuing to probe through the flanks. Captain Navneet Kaur led the charge, driving into the circle and drawing defenders, as the Pipers earned penalty corners and applied late pressure before halftime, though the equaliser remained out of reach.

The third quarter was fiercely contested, with both sides trading momentum. The Tigers created opportunities through penalty corners, but the Pipers remained disciplined at the back, closing down angles and limiting clear scoring chances. At the other end, SG Pipers continued to test the Tigers’ defence with quick ball movement and sharp circle penetration, keeping the contest finely balanced heading into the final quarter.