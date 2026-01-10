Zelezny chapter over, focus on Neeraj's next move ahead of crucial year

CHENNAI: AT the Tokyo World Championships in 2025, the same place where he won his Olympic gold in 2021, Neeraj Chopra just about managed to finish eighth. A position he was not at all proud of. A back injury sustained days before the event was what the champion thrower said had caused the decline. This was the first time he has slipped below the top two places after four years .

The season, though, had started with great promise. A new coach, Jan Zelezny, world record holder and an exponent of throwing above 90m, was roped in. The very first competition of the season, at the Doha Diamond League last May, Neeraj crossed that elusive and magical figure – 90m – with ease. It resonated through the world of athletics and a year of promise was predicted.

Though Neeraj did manage to finish in top two, he did not have those consistent 88-89m throws. He had already complained of a groin injury after finishing second behind Arshad Nadeem a the Paris Olympics. And he parted ways with Klaus Bartonietz after Paris. Zelezny was good but somehow it was not reflecting in Neeraj’s throws.

One also has to understand that his relationship with the previous coach – Klaus – was different. He was comfortable training with him even when he was injured in 2019 and with the bio-mechanic specialists' temperament was complimenting Neeraj's. And their endeavour was about finding the right strides and throwing with minimum fuss. The 90m mark was never the obsession.

After days of speculations, Neeraj and Zelezny officially parted ways. This was announced through a statement days after Neeraj said he was parting ways with his long-standing sponsors JSW. Though this was expected, Neeraj said it was “working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together.”