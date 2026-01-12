Focus on SOMs in new sports ministry Sports governance rules

CHENNAI: In another significant move to improve sports governance, the sports ministry notified the rules of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, especially for the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs). The rules also specified that persons convicted in any Indian court will not be eligible to contest elections.

The National Sports Bodies that include Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Indian Paralympic Committee (IPC), the national sports federations and the regional sports federations shall have at least four SOMs in the general body. The rules notified on January 12 also lay down a 10 tier system for categorizing and selecting SOMs in various national bodies.

According to the new rule, only sportspersons who have accomplishment in the Olympics shall be considered for a post in the IOA. “In case of applicants seeking inclusion to the sportspersons of outstanding merit roster of the National Olympic Committee, such applicant shall have achieved the milestone in the relevant Tier in an Olympic discipline only, while representing India.”

The relevant criteria are under Tier 1 to 3 which speak of Olympics and Paralympics. Tier 1 is for those who won medals at the Olympics, while Tier two is participation in at least two Olympics and the third is for those who played in one Olympics.

According to Tier 1: “Applicants who have won at least one of any gold, silver or bronze medal in the Summer Olympic Games or Winter Olympic Games, provided that any medal if rescinded, shall not be considered for the qualification of having achieved outstanding merit, under this Tier.” What seems interesting is that there is provision of an SOM disqualification if a medal is ‘rescinded’, which usually happens in the case of doping.