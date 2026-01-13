New venue, same old concerns: Blichfeldt slams playing conditions at India Open; Lakshya wins first match

CHENNAI: The India Open, which commenced in New Delhi on Tuesday, came under fresh criticism from Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt for unfavourable conditions at the venue.

In the last edition, Blichfeldt had made the same observation which had forced the organisers to shift from KD Jadhav Indoor Hall to Main Arena (Gymnastics Hall) at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex this year. The shift was also made considering India will be hosting the BWF World Championships in August. There are strict regulations (spectator capacity, practice courts, etc) that host nations need to meet in order to be eligible to do the same.

The Danish World No 20, who defeated Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-Chian 21-19, 21-11 in her women's singles opening-round tie, pulled no punches while talking to reporters about the conditions. "I think it's not fair to the players, a lot of us get sick. That means we cannot participate in the tournament the week after. I think everyone is doing their best and that's something that needs to be better because it's not good for the players where there's bird droppings on the floor and stuff like that," the 28-year-old said.

Blichfeldt feedback will be closely scrutinised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI), the organisers, as the same venue is expected to be used to conduct the World Championships later this year. To be fair to the BAI, they had already acknowledged well before that the India Open will be more a massive challenge and they'd be considering this year's edition like a test event before the World Championships. Blichfeldt hoped that the organisers would address the issues before the crucial Worlds, which is scheduled to be held in August.

"To be fair, I think it can be way better. Again, I'm sure that everyone around the BAI and the volunteers do their best. I'm hoping that it is going to be even better for the World Championships," Blichfeldt said.

"The floors are dirty, there's a lot of dirt on the court. There are bird droppings and birds flying around in the arena. For me, as a European player, maybe I'm more sensitive, food etc. This time I'm trying to stay in my room, so that I don't get sick. I think it's a good test for me also leading to the World Championships even though I think the conditions are going to be better because it's summer."