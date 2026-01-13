Rathod, Bhute power Vidarbha into Hazare semis

BENGALURU: Last season's runners-up Vidarbha produced a disciplined all-round performance to beat Delhi by 76 runs and enter their second successive semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday. Vidarbha will face Karnataka in a repeat of last season's final on Thursday, while Saurashtra will take on Punjab in the second semifinal on Friday.

Put in at the Centre of Excellence 2, Vidarbha recovered well from an early wobble to post a competitive 300 for nine, with Yash Rathod returning to form with a top score of 86 and opener Atharva Taide contributing 62, his second successive half-century.

In reply, Delhi who were playing without Ayush Badoni, who is on national duty, and the injured Rishabh Pant, were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs.