Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open citing Delhi's hazardous air quality

Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen on Wednesday announced that he has pulled out of the ongoing India Open citing extreme pollution in Delhi.
The world number 3 has been quoted as saying by a report that "I don’t thinks it’s a place to host a badminton tournament.”
This is the third consecutive year that the Dane has not taken part in the tournament in Delhi.
The four-time World Championship medallist paid a fine of $5,000 to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for his decision.
"Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament," Antonsen wrote on his Instagram page.
The player further shared a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index reading on Instagram, which showed 348 and categorised the conditions as hazardous.
A day earlier, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt launched fresh criticism of playing conditions at the new venue of IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the "unhealthy surroundings" for players, a charge firmly refuted by the Badminton Association of India.
The BAI has moved this year's India Open Super 750 to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from the KD Jadhav hall keeping in mind the World Championships in August which the country will be hosting after 17 years.
"I am happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions," Blichfeldt told reporters.
The Danish world number 20, who has advanced to the second round, said she had hoped the change of venue would lead to tangible improvements, but found the conditions largely unchanged.
"I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall. I think it's still very dirty and really unhealthy conditions for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats," Blichfeldt told PTI video.
"It's not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court and move fast and go in splits. I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go."
In his rebuttal, BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said, "I heard the voice recording, also read the statement, both are contradictory. In voice recording, she appreciated, but what I read was all negative.
"Last year, as well comment was made, but after the final, Viktor Axelsen had appreciated the tournament, he had said he would like to come to play in India Open. But I don't feel anyone has made any bad comment."
He added, "It is like a test event for us, to learn for world championship, it's cold in Delhi, yes, so we are providing heaters, players are appreciating, we should not just go by one player's comment, she might have been sensitive. As our PM puts a lot of impetus on world events, we will be organising the world championship in such a way that everyone would remember."
