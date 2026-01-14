Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open citing Delhi's hazardous air quality

Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen on Wednesday announced that he has pulled out of the ongoing India Open citing extreme pollution in Delhi.

The world number 3 has been quoted as saying by a report that "I don’t thinks it’s a place to host a badminton tournament.”

This is the third consecutive year that the Dane has not taken part in the tournament in Delhi.

The four-time World Championship medallist paid a fine of $5,000 to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for his decision.

"Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament," Antonsen wrote on his Instagram page.

The player further shared a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index reading on Instagram, which showed 348 and categorised the conditions as hazardous.

A day earlier, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt launched fresh criticism of playing conditions at the new venue of IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the "unhealthy surroundings" for players, a charge firmly refuted by the Badminton Association of India.

The BAI has moved this year's India Open Super 750 to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from the KD Jadhav hall keeping in mind the World Championships in August which the country will be hosting after 17 years.

"I am happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions," Blichfeldt told reporters.