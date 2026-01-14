SA20: Raza the hero in record chase

PAARL: Sikandar Raza climbed deeper into the hearts of the Paarl Royals faithful when he struck a six off the final ball to clinch a six-wicket victory at Boland Park late on Tuesday.

Royals required six runs off David Wiese’s final over, and the equation was reduced to two runs off the last delivery, when Raza held his nerve in this Betway SA20 clutch moment to send the Royals fans into a state of delirium.

It also saw the Royals close out the highest record chase at Boland Park after Durban’s Super Giants had posted an imposing 186/5.