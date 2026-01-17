India Open: Unwanted 'material' brings game to halt once again

NEW DELHI: The India Open witnessed yet another unwanted incident on Saturday. A women's doubles affair between top-seeded Chinese pairing of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning and sixth seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of Korea was briefly halted after debris fell from the rooftop of the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The incident occurred when the Chinese duo was leading 6-3 in Game 1. The match officials stopped the tie for a few minutes before inspecting what had fallen and cleaning it. The players initially felt that it was bird droppings, but the BWF officials later clarified that the interruption was caused by 'materials from a bird's nest'. Once the contest resumed, the Chinese pair went on to win 21-12, 17-21, 21-14.