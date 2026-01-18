Ethiopia’s Abate Deme and Kalayu Chekole crowned champions at Mumbai Marathon

She broke away from the rest a couple of kilometres away and was running solo in the remaining part of the race. She went on to win the race, clocking 2:25:13, which was the fifth-fastest time among Mumbai winners to date. "I am very happy to be the Champion today. I came here expecting to break the course record, but I was a little shaky in the weather. However, I am very happy with the result. I felt strong and positive throughout, especially on both the uphill and downhill sections", Yeshi said after the race.

Kidsan shared that she was encouraged by the support from spectators all along the course. "In the middle of the race, my body started to feel a bit warm and I dropped slightly behind the leading group", she further added.

In the Men’s Elite Marathon, Kenyan Leonard Kiprotich Langat was locked in a keen battle with last year's runner-up Merhawi Kesete (Eritrea) and Tadu Abate (Ethiopia) right from the start. Uganda's 2023 World Marathon Champion Victor Kiplangat and Ethiopian Gada Gemsisa were hanging around them until the half-way stage.