Tata Steel Masters: Erigaisi beats Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh draws with Sindarov

WIJK AAN ZEE: Top seed Arjun Erigaisi scored a convincing victory over compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, while World Champion D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw against World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first round of the Tata Steel Masters here.

After a delayed start caused by environmental activists' protest, the world's oldest running super tournament finally took off and the first round had enough excitement to keep the chess buffs glued to their screens for nearly five hours.

The first victory of the event was scored by Hans Moke Niemann of the United States, who was pleasantly surprised to notice an optical blunder by Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev early in the middle game.

Niemann pounced on the opportunity like a hawk and Fedoseev resigned as early as on move 16 when material loss was inevitable.

German Vincent Keymer was the other winner of the day as he scored at the expense of Dutch star Anish Giri.

Erigaisi, Keymer and Niemann share the lead on a full point, a half point ahead of Gukesh and seven others.

It turned out to be an exciting start from Erigaisi after he faced the Queen's Gambit accepted against his friend Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa erred early in the middle game as his King got stuck in the centre and Erigaisi calculated precisely to cause a huge damage to an already weakened king. The game was over in just 32 moves.