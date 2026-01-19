HIL: Ranchi secure a thrilling shoot-out win victory over HIL GC

BHUBANESWAR: After a thrilling 4-4 draw, Ranchi Royals defeated HIL GC by 4-1 in the penalty shootout in the Hockey India League at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday. After the goalless first quarter, both the teams upped the ante. Ranchi forward Mandeep Singh’s powerful strike was deflected from the HIL GC goalkeeper’s body and reached Araijeet Singh who made no mistake to open the account for Ranchi in the 19th minute. However in the 25min dragflicker HIL's Russell Kane pushed it hard and but was stopped by the keeper, but the ball fell to Lalit Upadhya, who slotted the ball into the net.
In the third quarter, both the teams scored two goals each, for Ranchi Royals Araijeet Singh and Sam Lane scored a goal each in the 32nd and 40th minute respectively for Royals. Similarly, Russell Kane and Ajeet Yadav scored a goal each in the 36th and 39th minute respectively for HIL.
In the shootout, Royals goalkeeper Suraj Kerkera saved two goals for the team helping them to a 4-1 score in the shootout. Vishnukant Singh, Sam Lane, Maxime Vanoost and Tom Boon scored for Ranchi, while Ajeet Yadav scored the only goal for the GC