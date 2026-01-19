HIL: Ranchi secure a thrilling shoot-out win victory over HIL GC

BHUBANESWAR: After a thrilling 4-4 draw, Ranchi Royals defeated HIL GC by 4-1 in the penalty shootout in the Hockey India League at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday. After the goalless first quarter, both the teams upped the ante. Ranchi forward Mandeep Singh’s powerful strike was deflected from the HIL GC goalkeeper’s body and reached Araijeet Singh who made no mistake to open the account for Ranchi in the 19th minute. However in the 25min dragflicker HIL's Russell Kane pushed it hard and but was stopped by the keeper, but the ball fell to Lalit Upadhya, who slotted the ball into the net.