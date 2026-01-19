Saina Nehwal confirms retirement, says ‘I can’t push it anymore’

NEW DELHI: Trailblazer Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who has been out of action for the last two years due to a chronic knee condition, has confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, saying her body can no longer cope with the physical demands of elite sport.

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist last played a competitive match at the Singapore Open in 2023 but did not formally announce her retirement at the time.

“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” Saina said on a podcast.

“If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine.”

The former world No. 1 said the decision was forced by severe degeneration of her knee, which made sustained high-intensity training impossible.

“Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis, that’s what my parents needed to know, that my coaches needed to know, and I just told them, ‘Now probably I can’t do it anymore, it is difficult’,” she said.