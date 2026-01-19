Sourav honors father’s legacy with dominant win at 92nd Nat'l C'ships

BAHADURGARH, HARYANA – In an emotional return to the green baize, former World Champion Sourav Kothari delivered a masterclass performance at the 92nd National Billiards & Snooker Championship. Competing in the Senior Billiards category at HL City, Kothari secured a commanding victory against E. Pandurangaiah, proving that his technical prowess remains as sharp as ever, even amidst personal grief.
This tournament marks Kothari’s first major appearance following the recent passing of his father, the legendary World Champion Manoj Kothari. For Sourav, this wasn't just another match; it was a tribute. Speaking after the game, Kothari admitted that he was playing with "Dada" at the back of his mind, making for an emotive and high-stakes atmosphere on Table 1.
Representing PSPB, Kothari showed "comfortable ease" throughout the Best-of-5 encounter. He dominated the match from the opening break, leaving his opponent with little room to maneuver.
Frame 1: 151 - 30 (Break of 118); Frame 2: 150 - 03 (Break of 119); Frame 3: 150 - 12 (Break of 120).