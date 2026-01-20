Sports Ministry issues notice to administration over lapses at World University Games

NEW DELHI: Pointing out administrative deficiencies afflicting university-level sport in the country, the Sports Ministry has issued a show cause notice to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), saying the body has failed to carry out its duties related to athlete development and planning.

The AIU had drawn severe criticism during last year's World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany where six of the 12 badminton players in the contingent were barred from participating due to an alleged administrative lapse.

Officials failed to submit all names correctly during the managers' meeting causing a massive furore as the affected players called it "career sabotage due to AIU mismanagement".

"Athlete discomfort will not be tolerated at any level. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is very clear that such lapses would have consequences," a well-placed source told PTI.

The AIU, which is the nodal body for university-level sports in the country, formed an inquiry committee which admitted to the botched handling of the Games entries and suspended its joint secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon, who had travelled with the contingent.

AIU secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal later said that the AIU had managed to secure medals and certificates for the affected athletes from the world governing body (FISU). The badminton team had won a bronze medal at the Games.

Mittal did not respond to PTI's repeated calls on what the AIU's response to the ministry notice, issued on January 8, would be even though a source said it has sought more time after the initial 10-day deadline expired.

The notice issued to AIU mentions the World University Games fiasco and observes that the overall quality of Indian athletes emerging from the university sports system has not been up to the expected level.