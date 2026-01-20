Twin deaths in one SAI centre big shocker across sports fraternity

CHENNAI: The last time the parents saw the Class X girl was on Sunday. The father still remembers that day quite vividly. Sundays are when families are allowed to see their wards and the parents took her to a bakery close to the stadium. They also bought her noodles which she loved. They also took her to one of the beaches in Kollam before dropping her at the training centre. Little did they realize that that would be the last time they would see their daughter alive. Her father, who runs a roadside eatery in Thiruvananthapuram, narrated this story, heavy heart forming a painful backdrop. She was a kabaddi player and was selected to the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC) through a talent hunt when she was in Class VIII, one and a half years ago. She, according to the father, was a good student and was looking for a better life through sports. However, fate snapped those dreams prematurely.

In a shocking incident, two minor athletes were found dead hanging in a room on January 15 at SAI centre in Kollam, Kerala. Police suspected death by suicide and notes were recovered form them as well. The father on Tuesday was distraught and alleged that the girl took this step because of harassment and this was mentioned even in the alleged note.

This could be the first instance of two minor athletes dying inside the same SAI facility on the same night. There have been incidents of death by suicide involving an athlete but never two trainees in one hostel under 'unnatural death'. This has come as a shocker to the entire firmament of the country’s premier sports institute managed and run by SAI under the aegis of the Union sports ministry.

They were 17 and 15, one studying in Class X and the other in Class XII (she is from Kozhikode). The father said that he spoke to her a day before the tragic incident and she did not seemed distressed. The entire centre was shocked. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been reportedly formed on Monday to probe further and the parents are planning to meet the chief minister of Kerala as well. They might even start a 'strike' if they don’t get proper probe and justice.