UP Dominators script dramatic comeback to stun Delhi Dangal

Against all odds, UP Dominators made a stirring comeback from 1-4 down to beat Delhi Dangal Warriors 5–4 in Match 7 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Just as Delhi surged ahead through a strong opening led by Anastasiya Alpyeyeva and a dominant win from their captain Sujeet Kalkal, UP Dominators turned the tie on its head through U20 World Wrestling Champion Tapsya Gahlawat, skipper Nisha Dahiya, and a decisive final-bout masterclass from two time World Championship medalist Antim Panghal. Gahlawat was named Player of the Match for igniting the comeback, while Anastasiya Alpyeeva (Delhi Dangal Warriors) earned Fighter of the Match honours for her commanding performance earlier in the tie.

Speaking at the post match press conference, UP Dominators Captain Nisha Dahiya said, “Today’s bout was quite tough because my opponent is a strong wrestler and a recent national champion in the 62 kg category. It was a very close contest, and I gave my 100 percent. I believe I can still perform better by working on my mistakes. Minor injuries are part of the sport. As a team, we’ll focus on correcting errors and sticking to our own game in the upcoming matches.”

Sujeet Kalkal, Captain Delhi Dangal Warriors said, “Even though the result didn’t go in our favour, I’m happy that it was personally a good day for me and I was able to score the most points. My opponent was one of India’s best wrestlers, so wins and losses are part of the sport. Our focus now is the match against Mumbai on the 27th, where we’ll give our best effort and aim for a strong result.”

Delhi Dangal Warriors seized early control in the 86kg men’s contest as Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar used effective par terre wrestling to defeat Mykhailov Vasyl 7–4, building a first-period cushion that held firm despite a late UP push. The advantage doubled in the 76kg women’s contest, where Anastasiya Alpyeeva recovered from conceding an early takedown to dominate Ojo Damola Hannah 11–2 with a decisive takedown-and-turn sequence in the closing phase.

Momentum stayed with Delhi in a tactical 74kg men’s tie as Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov remained patient and disciplined to edge Abhimanyu Mandwal 3–0, extending his unbeaten run and pushing Delhi to a 3–0 lead.