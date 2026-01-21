How carrying pole vault equipment cost these athletes including NR holder their journey back home

CHENNAI: An ordeal lasting five hours and a missed train — this was what national pole vaulters were subjected to after taking part in an All-India event. National record holder Dev Meena, Kuldeep Yadav and coach Ghanshyam were seen contending that those with them were sports equipment necessary for their performance while railway officials in the video were seen disregarding their plea to carry it back to their homes in Bhopal.

After reaching Panvel near Navi Mumbai from Mangaluru on January 17, a day after the All India University Games concluded, they had a two-hour break between their connecting train to Bhopal. Little did they know that unloading the 20kg equipments may cost them their journey. Meena, in a video shared on social media platforms, said: "If a national record holder like me is subjected to such problems, then what can we expect if the junior athletes carry such equipments," he says in the video.

Ghanshyam elucidated the incident. "After returning from Mangaluru, we were scheduled to leave for Bhopal, but our train was delayed. We kept our poles in the corner of the stations and when we returned, the station master was asking us about the poles. We explained the poles are for the athletes, but they insisted that we only take it after we pay a fine," he said.