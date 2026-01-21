PWL: Maharashtra take 3-2 lead vs UP halfway into tie

NOIDA: Maharashtra Kesari moved into a narrow 3–2 lead at the halfway stage of Match 9 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026, currently underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium. UP Dominators, who entered the contest at the top of the table with two wins from three matches, made a strong start before Maharashtra responded with three successive victories to swing momentum in their favour.

UP Dominators struck first in the 86kg men’s bout as Mykhailov Vasyl delivered a dominant performance against Amit, countering early pressure with repeated takedowns and turn-and-exposure sequences to register a comprehensive 15–3 win. The advantage doubled in the 57kg women’s contest, where U20 World Wrestling Champion Tapsya Gahlawat staged a spirited comeback against Manisha Bhanvala. Gahlawat turned the tie during the Power Minute with a decisive takedown-and-turn sequence, edging a high-scoring contest 12–9.