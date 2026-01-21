Tilottama sweeps women’s 3P trials as Manu, Aishwary post wins

National champion Tilottama Sen has had an excellent run in the start of the season winning back-to-back 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s top spots in the National Selection Trials for Group A shooters here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar who finished third in T1 on Tuesday, secured top spot in T2 of the men’s 50m rifle 3P while Manu Bhaker finished on top of T1 in the 25m pistol women event with a commanding win in the finals.

Multiple medallist at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker, too had a very fruitful day topping the T1 final in 25m pistol. According to an NRAI release, a focussed and inform Tilottama who made it two in a row in 50m Rifle 3P event with another composed performance in the finals today. She shot 361.5 after 35 shots, 3.1 points more than Ayushi Podder of Railways who finished second with a final score of 358.4. Her teammate Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole took the third spot with a score of 348.3.

Manini Kaushik who finished third in T1, took the fourth spot with a score of 336.3, while Ashi Chouksey (326.4), Nupur Kumrawat (315.6), Anjum Moudgil (305.0) and Vidarsa K. Vinod (302.8) completed the final lineup.

In the men’s T2, Aishwary posted a comfortable win shooting 359.7 in the finals. Paris bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale finished in second place with a final score of 357.7 while former 10m World Champion Rudraankksh Patil took the third place with a final score of 347.5.

T1 winner Niraj Kumar finished in fourth place with a score of 336.3. Akshil Sheoran (326.5), Adriyan Karmakar (314.6), Nishan Budha (303.2) and Chain Singh (302.0) were the other finalists.