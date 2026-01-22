After sweeping 50m 3P trials, Tilottama claims 10m air rifle trial

There is no stopping Tilottama Sen at the National Selection Trials 1&2 Group A in New Delhi. After dominating in the rifle 3P at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, she has now claimed the top spot in 10m rifle on Thursday. Shahu Tushar Mane of Railways took the top spot in the men’s event while Vijayveer Sidhu claimed top in 25m rapid fire pistol T2.

Junior national champion in ARW, Tilottama produced a remarkable turnaround under pressure to clinch the top spot in the Selection Trial 1 Final of the ARW event, demonstrating composure and control in a final. According to NRAI press release, Sen entered the final as the eighth and last qualifier, having scraped through with a score of 630.8, but rose steadily to finish on top with 253.4.

Railway’s shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar, who had qualified fifth with 631.2, mounted a strong challenge to Tilottama but settled for second place with 252.8 in the final. Madhya Pradesh’s Nupur Kumrawat with 230.5(631.2) claimed the third place.

Top qualifier Shruti of Haryana, who led the qualification round with 633.2, ended the final in fifth place with 187.9. Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale (631.1) finished fourth with 209.0, while R Narmada Nithin concluded sixth with 166.2 after qualifying with 631. Railways’ Mehuli Ghosh finished seventh with 145.3 (632.0), and Maharashtra’s Arya Rajesh Borse rounded out the finalists with 123.7 (632.9).