Maharashtra Kesari lead at halfway mark against UP

Maharashtra Kesari won by a narrow 3–2 margin at the halfway stage of Match 9 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026, currently underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium. UP Dominators, who entered the contest at the top of the table with two wins from three matches, made a strong start before Maharashtra responded with three successive victories.

According to a PWL release, UP Dominators struck first in the 86kg men’s bout as world championships medallist Mykhailov Vasyl delivered a dominant performance against Amit to record a comprehensive 15–3 win. The advantage doubled in the 57kg women’s contest, where U20 World Wrestling Champion Tapsya Gahlawat staged a spirited comeback against Manisha Bhanvala. Gahlawat turned the tie during the Power Minute with a decisive takedown-and-turn sequence, edging a high-scoring contest 12–9.

Maharashtra Kesari found their response through captain Robert Baran in the heavyweight category. Baran controlled the contest with timely takedowns and a decisive exposure in the closing phase to defeat Jaspooran Singh 10–2 and put Maharashtra on the board. Momentum continued to shift in the 74kg men’s bout, where Yash stayed patient in a tactical contest, capitalising on push-outs and activity points before sealing a 5–2 victory with a late takedown to level the tie at 2–2.

Maharashtra Kesari moved ahead for the first time in the 65kg men’s contest. Tevanyan Vazgen edged a closely fought encounter against Vishal Kali Raman, striking first with a clean takedown, responding to Raman’s second-period surge, and sealing the contest with a decisive late takedown to claim a narrow 4–3 win.

Team Score after five bouts: Maharashtra Kesari 3 – 2 UP Dominators