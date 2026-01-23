Lancers barge into Hockey India League final

BHUBANESWAR: Double strike by drag flicker Alexander Hendrickx guided Vedanta Kalinga Lancers into the final of the Hockey India League 2026 as the home team beat Ranchi Royals 2-1 on Friday.

Meanwhile, local boy Shilanand Lakra scored twice to help Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 and stay alive in the tournament.

Lancers got three penalty corners in the first quarter, including two consecutive ones in the first 12 minutes. Hendrickx opened the account for Lancers, putting Ranchi on the back foot. After a change of sides, Handrickx scored again in the 32nd minute, doubling the lead with another PC.

Royals fought back with Mandeep Singh scoring a solitary goal in the 40th minute. In the last quarter, both teams created openings but failed to score. Royals will meet Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 next.