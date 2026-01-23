Tushar Mane and Sakshi better national record scores in trials

Maharashtra’s Sakshi Sunil Padekar and Railways’ Shahu Tushar Mane bettered national records during the final and qualification rounds of the 10m air rifle women and men events at the National Selection Trials 1 & 2.

Sakshi shot 254.3 in T2 final round while Mane scored 637.1 in the qualification at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. According to NRAI press release, these scores will not be counted as an official national record.

After struggling on Thursday, Olympian Arjun Babuta won T2 final of 10m air rifle men, while Sakshi claimed the women’s 10m air rifle final. Olympian Rahi Sarnobat claimed the T2 final of 25m Pistol Women.

Olympian Arjun Babuta claimed top honours in a closely contested 10m air rifle men final, finishing with 253.4. Babuta, who had qualified second with 632.4, elevated his performance in the final to edge Maharashtra’s Parth Rakesh Mane by the narrowest of margins. Parth finished just 0.1 points behind on 253.3. Kiran Ankush Jadav was third.

Sakshi dominates 10m air rifle

Maharashtra’s Sakshi Sunil Padekar produced a commanding performance in the 10m Air Rifle Women Trial 2, staying firmly in control from qualification through to the final. Padekar topped the qualification round with an impressive 634.4 before backing it up with a superb 254.3 in the final, better than the existing national record score, set by Elavenil Valarivan in the Asian Shooting Championship last year, to seal first place in emphatic fashion.